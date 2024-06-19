2x points for loyalty members
Sip & Savor
Food
Apps
- Burrata
Fresh burrata cheese with toast$15.00
- Popcorn Chicken
Chicken thigh fried with spices$9.99
- Chicken Wings
6pc crispy fried wings$9.99
- French Fries$5.99
- Shrimp Toast
Buttered shrimp toast with spicy aioli$11.99OUT OF STOCK
- Italian rice balls "Arancini"
Parmesan and mozzarella fried rice balls$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Onion rings$6.99
Mains
- Buccatini alla Pesto
Fresh pistachio pesto topped with whipped ricotta$17.00
- Fusilli with shrimp
Shrimp "Scampi" style$19.00
- Kids pasta
Butter and cheese, pomodoro or plain$11.00
- Mary's chicken
Boneless half marinated "porchetta" roasted chicken$20.00
- Rigatoni Carbonara
Egg yolk, Guanciale, black pepper$17.00
- Spaghetti bolognese
Classic bolognese sauce$17.00
- Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
Aged Pecorino Romano, black pepper, white wine$16.00
- Spaghetti Pomodoro
JT's pomodoro sauce$15.00
- Fettucine Alfredo$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Pinsa
- Spicy Margherita
Classic Margherita with calabrian chilis - Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil$18.00
- Reg Margherita
Classic Margherita - Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil$18.00
- Funghi - Mix Mushrooms
Mix mushrooms, fontina cheese, white sauce$20.00
- Pesto with Mortadella
Pistachio pesto with Mortadella and Parmesan - NUT ALLERGY$22.00
- Spicy Soppressta
"Pepperoni" Pizza. Classic Italian spicy salumi.$20.00
Beverages
Milk Teas
- Black Milk Tea
Fresh brewed premium black tea$6.00
- Jasmine Green Milk Tea
Freshly brewed premium Jasmine tea$6.00
- Okinawa Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Top seller and a favorite!$6.00
- Oolong Milk Tea
Fresh brewed premium Oolong tea$6.00
- Sip & Savor Milk Tea
Our style of milk tea$6.00
- Thai Milk Tea
24-hour brewed thai tea$6.00
- Ube Taro Milk Tea
A mix of ube and taro! Best seller!$6.00
Fruit Teas
- Dragon Fruit Oolong
Dragonfruit with a hint of lemon Oolong Tea$5.75
- Grape Green Tea
Mix of grapes with Jasmine green tea$5.75
- Pomelo Kumquat Oolong Tea
Refreshing Kumquat with Oolong Tea$5.75
- Lemonade Green Tea
Our take on the classic Arnold Palmer. Housemade lemon syrup with Green Tea$5.75
- Mango Lemon Passion Fruit Green Tea
Fresh mango with lemon passion fruit$5.75
- Passion Fruit Lemon Green Tea
Fresh lemon with passion fruit$5.75
- Peach Rose Oolong Tea
A hint of rose along our freshly brewed peach tea$5.75
- Strawberry Lemonade Oolong Tea
Fresh strawberries with housemade lemon syrup and Oolong Tea$5.75
- White Peach Oolong Tea
Freshly brewed peach Oolong tea$5.75
Vietnamese Coffee
- Vietnamese Black Coffee$6.00
- Viet Black Coffee with Condensed Milk$6.50
- Ube Coffee
Vietnamese coffee topped with Ube cream$7.00
- Matcha Coffee
Vietnamese coffee topped with Matcha cream$7.00
- Salted Cream Coffee
Vietnamese coffee topped with salted cream$7.00
- Egg Cream Coffee
Northern style "Hanoi" vietnamese coffee topped with egg cream$7.00
- Creme Brulee Coffee$7.00